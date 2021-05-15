Johnson scored 15 points (5-16 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT) while adding 10 rebounds, one assist and one steal in 35 minutes during Friday's loss to the Mavericks.

It was the second straight double-double for the 24-year-old forward, although a far less impressive one than his 35-point eruption against the Bulls on Thursday. Johnson's scoring outburst has come out of nowhere, as he managed only 14 points combined in his prior five games, so despite his current consistent role in a threadbare Raptors rotation, the 2015 lottery pick remains little more than a DFS tournament dart.