Raptors' Stanley Johnson: Doubtful for Sunday
Johnson (groin) is doubtful for Sunday's matchup against the Mavericks.
A left groin stress reaction has kept Johnson out for over a month, and it doesn't seem like he'll be back Sunday. Assuming that's the case, his next opportunity to play arrives Monday against the Pacers.
