Johnson scored seven points (3-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt) while adding eight rebounds, two steals and a block in 22 minutes off the bench during Tuesday's 100-93 loss to the 76ers.

After playing only one minute in total during the Raptors' first two games this season, Johnson suddenly found himself thrust into a prominent role and delivered a high-energy performance, highlighted by a huge dunk on a put-back of a missed free throw. He likely benefitted from a strategic decision by coach Nick Nurse, as Toronto's other long, athletic forwards (Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby) also put up big numbers Tuesday, but it does suggest Johnson could be a worthwhile DFS dart throw against other teams that don't match up well with the trio, or at the very least, the next time the Raps face the Sixers.