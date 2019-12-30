Raptors' Stanley Johnson: Healthy scratch versus Thunder
Johnson (DNP-Coach's Decision) did not see the floor during Sunday's 98-97 loss to the Thunder.
Johnson had combined for six minutes across his last two appearances but was held out of the rotation altogether in this one. Given that the team is shorthanded with injuries and he still didn't see the court, it's clear Johnson is an afterthought for fantasy purposes.
