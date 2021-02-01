Johnson logged two points (0-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and two rebounds over 12 minutes in Sunday's 115-102 win over Orlando.

Johnson has remained in a depth role for the Raptors since his spot start against Indiana on Jan. 24, and he's continued to have a minimal impact. He didn't see much playing time against the Magic, and he's now totaled just five points, three rebounds and one assist over the past two games.