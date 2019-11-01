Raptors' Stanley Johnson: Not part of usual rotation
Johnson is averaging 2.5 points (50.0 FG, 33.3 3Pt, 0.0 FT), 2.0 rebounds, and 0.5 steals in 5.0 minutes through two appearances thus far in 2019-20
Johnson has appeared in only two of the team's five games thus far. Coach Nick Nurse already stated that Johnson hasn't impressed him much even on the defensive end, which is supposed to be his calling card given his shooting struggles over the years. Unless or until Johnson makes more of an impression on Nurse defensively, he's unlikely to work his way into the regular rotation.
