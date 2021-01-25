Johnson played 31 minutes and finished with three points (1-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block Sunday in the Raptors' 107-102 win over the Pacers.

With Pascal Siakam (knee) sidelined, Johnson was thrust into the starting five for the first time this season, and he predictably took a back seat on the offensive end. His 12.8 percent usage rate was by far the lowest of the Raptors' five starters, with Johnson instead focusing his efforts on the defensive end. Johnson could be in store for sizable minutes again in Monday's rematch with Indiana if Siakam sits, but the 24-year-old would be little more than a punt-play option in DFS contests.