Raptors' Stanley Johnson: Out Sunday
Johnson (groin) has been ruled out for Sunday's game at Philadelphia.
Johnson hasn't seen game action since Nov. 13 as he continues to battle the left groin injury. The 23-year-old still has no official timeline for his return.
Raptors' Stanley Johnson: Remains sidelined
Raptors' Stanley Johnson: Will miss two weeks
Raptors' Stanley Johnson: Sidelined with stress reaction
Raptors' Stanley Johnson: Not part of usual rotation
Raptors' Stanley Johnson: To join Raptors
Pelicans' Stanley Johnson: Has qualifying offer declined
