Johnson exercised his $3.8 million player option to remain with the Raptors on Monday, Mike Scotto of HoopsHype reports.

The former lottery pick didn't make much of an impact last season, but he'll take the security of the $3.8 million payday and return to Toronto in 2020-21. To date, Johnson's NBA career has been a major disappointment, but he may have a chance to carve out a larger role this season, particularly if the Raptors were to take a step back in the Eastern Conference hierarchy.