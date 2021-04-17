Johnson tallied 13 points (5-8 FG, 3-5 3Pt), six rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in 21 minutes during Friday's 113-102 win over the Spurs.

Johnson saw his most minutes (21) since April 6 with fellow forwards Pascal Siakam (rest) and OG Anunoby (rest) missing Friday's game. The 24-year-old took advantage of the increased minutes by scoring his most points (13) since March 4. Johnson's full repertoire was on display, recording at least one point, rebound, assist, steal and block for just the sixth time all season.