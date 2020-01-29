Raptors' Stanley Johnson: Registers double-double in win
Johnson posted 26 points (6-19 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 8-10 FT), 11 rebounds and six assists across 33 minutes in Wednesday's G League win over Grand Rapids.
Johnson was sent down to the G League on Wednesday and he isn't expected to stay down long, but he made an immediate impact with the team. The 23-year-old hasn't been playing much at the NBA level, so this was a good opportunity for him to fill a starting role. He tied for the team lead in points and led the squad in rebounds.
