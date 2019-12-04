Raptors' Stanley Johnson: Remains sidelined
Johnson (groin) is listed as out for Thursday's game against the Rockets.
A groin injury has kept Johnson sidelined since mid-November. The Raptors have yet to provide an update regarding his status, leaving Johnson's return date murky.
More News
-
Raptors' Stanley Johnson: Will miss two weeks•
-
Raptors' Stanley Johnson: Sidelined with stress reaction•
-
Raptors' Stanley Johnson: Not part of usual rotation•
-
Raptors' Stanley Johnson: To join Raptors•
-
Pelicans' Stanley Johnson: Has qualifying offer declined•
-
Pelicans' Stanley Johnson: Ruled out for finale•
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Star search
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.
-
Week 7 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Freaky deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.