Raptors' Stanley Johnson: Returns from G League

Toronto recalled Johnson from the G League's Raptors 905 on Tuesday, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.

Johnson hasn't been a consistent member of the NBA rotation this season, so he was sent to the 905 on Monday in order to pick up some playing time. He logged 34 minutes in the 905's 124-114 win over the Erie BayHawks, accruing 24 points (8-24 FG, 2-10 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists and two steals. Now that he's back with Toronto, expect Johnson to be available off the bench for Tuesday's game against the Trail Blazers.