Raptors' Stanley Johnson: Returns from G League
Toronto recalled Johnson from the G League's Raptors 905 on Tuesday, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.
Johnson hasn't been a consistent member of the NBA rotation this season, so he was sent to the 905 on Monday in order to pick up some playing time. He logged 34 minutes in the 905's 124-114 win over the Erie BayHawks, accruing 24 points (8-24 FG, 2-10 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists and two steals. Now that he's back with Toronto, expect Johnson to be available off the bench for Tuesday's game against the Trail Blazers.
More News
-
Raptors' Stanley Johnson: Assigned to G League•
-
Raptors' Stanley Johnson: Healthy scratch versus Thunder•
-
Raptors' Stanley Johnson: Upgraded to probable•
-
Raptors' Stanley Johnson: Remains doubtful Monday•
-
Raptors' Stanley Johnson: Doubtful for Sunday•
-
Raptors' Stanley Johnson: Still out Friday•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...