Johnson will come off the bench Monday against the Pacers, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.

The 24-year-old started Sunday and had three points (1-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block in 31 minutes with Kyle Lowry (toe) and Pascal Siakam (knee) sidelined, but Lowry will rejoin the starting five Monday. Johnson should still have an increased role off the bench in the absence of Siakam.