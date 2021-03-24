Johnson will come off the bench Wednesday against the Nuggets, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.

The 24-year-old started Monday against the Rockets and had zero points and three rebounds in 16 minutes, but he'll move back to the bench with OG Anunoby (rest) back in action Wednesday. Johnson is averaging 1.4 points and 2.0 rebounds in 14.0 minutes over his past five games despite starting three of those contests.