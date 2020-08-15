Johnson exploded for 23 points (9-16 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 1-3 FT), six assists, four rebounds, one block and one steal in 29 minutes off the bench during Friday's win over the Nuggets.

Johnson came out of nowhere to score 23 points in the regular-season finale while playing 29 minutes off the bench -- his previous season-high marks were seven points (Aug. 7 against the Celtics) and 17 minutes (Jan. 7 against the Trail Blazers), respectively. Johnson can produce when given enough minutes, but he is expected to have a minimal role off the bench in a contending team such as the Raptors once the playoffs start.