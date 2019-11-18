Raptors' Stanley Johnson: Sidelined with stress reaction
Johnson will not play Monday against the Hornets due to a left groin stress reaction, Steven Loung of Sportsnet reports.
It's unclear when Johnson picked up the injury or how long it will keep him sidelined. The 23-year-old hasn't factored heavily into Toronto's rotation this season, appearing in just five games and playing a total of 19 minutes.
