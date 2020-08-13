Johnson generated five points (2-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, four assists and one block in nine minutes during Wednesday's 125-121 win over the 76ers.

Johnson stuffed the stat sheet in limited minutes and came up with a clutch basket down the stretch to help put the game away. There were 10 Raptors who saw double-digit minutes, so it seems fairly unlikely that Johnson will be much of a factor in the playoffs. Still, Toronto coach Nick Nurse could rely on the reserves more than usual again in Friday's regular season finale versus Denver.