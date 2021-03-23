Johnson is starting Monday's game against the Rockets.
Johnson will return to the starting five for Monday's contest with OG Anunoby sitting out for rest purposes. Johnson has averaged 5.3 points and 2.2 rebounds over 19.5 minutes per game across his last six appearances.
More News
-
Raptors' Stanley Johnson: Coming off bench•
-
Raptors' Stanley Johnson: Starting Thursday•
-
Raptors' Stanley Johnson: Limited output off bench•
-
Raptors' Stanley Johnson: Returns to bench Monday•
-
Raptors' Stanley Johnson: Offers little offense in spot start•
-
Raptors' Stanley Johnson: Starting Sunday•