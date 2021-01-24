Johnson will start at power forward for Sunday's game against the Pacers, Michael Grange of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Johnson is getting the start in place of Pascal Siakam (knee) and it will mark his first time in the starting lineup this season. The 24-year-old is averaging just 2.9 points across 14.5 minutes per game so far this season, but he'll likely have a shot at making a larger impact in Sunday's contest.