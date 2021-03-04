Johnson is starting Thursday's game against the Celtics.
Johnson will join the starting lineup for the second time this season with OG Anunoby (COVID-19 protocols) unavailable. Across his past five appearances, Johnson has been held scoreless while averaging just 7.2 minutes per game.
More News
-
Raptors' Stanley Johnson: Limited output off bench•
-
Raptors' Stanley Johnson: Returns to bench Monday•
-
Raptors' Stanley Johnson: Offers little offense in spot start•
-
Raptors' Stanley Johnson: Starting Sunday•
-
Raptors' Stanley Johnson: Gets surprising run in loss•
-
Raptors' Stanley Johnson: Picks up option•