Johnson will start Tuesday's contest against the Clippers.
Johnson will enter the starting five as Yuta Watanabe heads to the bench. In his previous nine starts, he's averaged 4.2 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 25.6 minutes.
