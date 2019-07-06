Raptors' Stanley Johnson: To join Raptors
Johnson has agreed to a two-year, $7.5 million deal with the Raptors, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
Following the loss of Kawhi Leonard to the Clippers, the Raptors' front office is shoring up its wing depth by adding Johnson. While he's proven to be a strong defender, Johnson's offense has been slow to develop. He has yet to crack the 40 percent mark from the field in any of his first four seasons.
