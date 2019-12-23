Raptors' Stanley Johnson: Upgraded to probable
Johnson (groin) is now expected to play Monday against Indiana.
Johnson was initially considered doubtful due to a groin injury, but he's evidently improved since the last injury report was released earlier in the day. He hasn't taken the court since Nov. 13 against Portland and figures to see limited minutes Monday night, assuming he's cleared prior to tip.
