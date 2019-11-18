Raptors' Stanley Johnson: Will miss two weeks
Johnson (groin) is expected to miss about two weeks, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.
Johnson was ruled out of Monday's matchup against the Hornets shortly before tipoff due to a left groin stress reaction, and the team has since announced that he's expected to sit for two weeks, putting him out until the beginning of December.
