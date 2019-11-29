Raptors' Terence Davis: Another productive night in win
Davis compiled 15 points (6-13 FG, 3-8 3Pt), five assists and four rebounds in 29 minutes during Wednesday's 126-98 victory over New York.
Davis played 29 minutes off the bench Wednesday, dropping 15 points including three triples. Davis has been balling out with Kyle Lowry (thumb) on the sidelines, averaging 11.5 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 2.0 three-pointers over that stretch. He has been the 92nd ranked player across the last two weeks, quietly helping those in standard leagues. Lowry appears to be nearing a return and that is going to eliminate most of Davis' value. However, he has likely played his way into the rotation and could still be worth a flier in deeper formats.
