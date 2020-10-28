Davis was arrested in New York City on Tuesday for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend, Tim Bontemps of ESPN.com reports.

According to the police report, Davis was booked on third-degree assault and criminal mischief charges stemming from an incident that occurred shortly before 10 p.m. local time at an apartment building in Manhattan. The Raptors acknowledged in a statement Wednesday that they are aware of Davis' arrest and are gathering more information on the matter. After going undrafted out of Mississippi last summer, the 23-year-old Davis showed promise off the Toronto bench in his first NBA season, averaging 7.5 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.3 three-pointers in 16.8 minutes per game over 72 appearances. Davis was expected to have his contract guaranteed for the 2020-21 season prior to the start of free agency in November, but his arrest could prompt the Raptors to re-evaluate his future in the organization.