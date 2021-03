Davis (ankle) is available for Thursday's game against Atlanta, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.

Davis was a game-time decision for Thursday's game, but he tested his ankle out prior to the contest and will be able to return to the court. Assuming he's fully healthy, Davis could see significant run for the Raptors with Fred VanVleet, OG Anunoby, Pascal Siakam, Patrick McCaw and Malachi Flynn unavailable due to COVID-19 protocols.