Raptors' Terence Davis: Big night off bench
Davis scored 19 points (7-10 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding eight rebounds, five assists and a block in 27 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's 113-97 win over the Magic.
The points and boards were both career highs for the 22-year-old rookie. Davis has seen an increased role in the Raptors' backcourt since Kyle Lowry (thumb) was sidelined, and he's responded by averaging 11.7 points, 4.2 boards, 3.7 assists and 2.3 three-pointers over the last six games -- sinking at least three treys in four of those contests.
