Davis scored 11 points (3-5 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and corralled four rebounds Friday in an 86-81 win over the Timberwolves.

Davis entered the game having logged a total of eight minutes over his past two contests, but he performed well over 12 minutes Friday and finished with more points than the remainder of Toronto's reserves combined. Inconsistent playing time has predictably led to inconsistent results from the second-year guard this season; he has notched nine games of double-digit scoring but has also gone scoreless in six separate contests.