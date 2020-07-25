Davis tallied 15 points (5-9 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds and two steals across 19 minutes in Friday's 94-83 scrimmage win over the Rockets in Rolando.

Davis is in line to continue his excellent rookie campaign with the Raptors, although a healthy Kyle Lowry and Norman Powell will decrease his contributions to a degree. Still, he will be the first guard off the pine as the second unit shooting guards and can pop on any given night.