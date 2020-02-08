Play

Davis is in the starting lineup Saturday against the Nets, Ryan Wolstat of the Toronto Sun reports.

The 22-year-old is coming off a 17-points, eight-rebound performance Friday against the Pacers, and he'll join the starting lineup a day later in place of Kyle Lowry (neck). Davis is averaging 19.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.0 steal in 26.7 minutes over the last three games.

