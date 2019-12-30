Raptors' Terence Davis: Full line in Sunday's loss
Davis dialed up 11 points (4-8 FG, 3-6 3Pt), six rebounds, three assists and two steals in 27 minutes during Sunday's 98-97 loss to the Thunder.
Davis snapped an eight-game streak of single-digit scoring while swiping two steals for the second time in the last three games. With the Raptors dealing with injuries to Norman Powell (shoulder), Pascal Siakam (groin) and Marc Gasol (hamstring), among others, Davis has been more involved of late, earning at least 20 minutes in five straight contests. It's possible Powell will return for Tuesday's matchup versus the Cavaliers, but if not Davis can likely be expected to see another decent load of minutes.
