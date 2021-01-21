Davis scored 16 points (6-12 FG, 4-9 3PT) to go along with four rebounds, one assist, three steals and one block across 24 minutes in Wednesday's loss to the Heat.

Davis played a season-high 24 minutes, marking only the second time he's topped 20 through 14 games. The majority of his production came in the second quarter, as he didn't leave the floor and dropped 13 points -- including a trio of shots from behind the arc. Davis has shown the ability to be a microwave scorer for Toronto, as he's reached double digit points on four occasions despite a limited role.