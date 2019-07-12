Raptors' Terence Davis: Impresses off bench

Davis contributed 16 points (6-14 FG, 4-9 3Pt), five rebounds, five assists, two steals and one block across 23 minutes in the Raptors' 94-79 win over the Pacers in a Las Vegas Summer League game Thursday.

The undrafted rookie has shown well in the two games he's played in Las Vegas thus far, as Thursday's performance pushed his averages to 19.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.5 steals across 26.0 minutes over two games in the desert. Davis signed a two-year contract with the Raptors earlier in July and will likely spend the coming seasoning gaining seasoning in the G League.