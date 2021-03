Davis finished Sunday's loss to the Bulls with six points (2-9 FG, 2-6 3Pt), three rebounds, an assist and a block.

Starting at the two-guard spot, Davis played 23 minutes but was unable to capitalize on the increased opportunity. The second-year guard occasionally shows some flashes of his potential, but even with several regulars sidelined, he hasn't been nearly consistent enough to warrant attention in most fantasy leagues.