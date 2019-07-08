Raptors' Terence Davis: Lands with Raptors

Davis signed a two-year contract with Toronto on Sunday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Davis didn't hear his name called on draft day, but his play in summer league has evidently earned him a contract. He put up 22 points in Sunday night's matchup against the Magic, knocking down eight of 13 field goals including five of seven from downtown.

