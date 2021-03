Davis was helped to the locker room during Thursday's game against the Celtics due to a sprained ankle, Aaron Rose of SI.com reports.

Davis was excellent off the bench in this loss, scoring 22 points to go along with three rebounds and four assists across 32 minutes prior to having to leave late in the contest. The extent of the injury is unclear at this time, but the good news for Davis is that the team now has a week off with the All-Star break coming up.