Raptors' Terence Davis: Logs 15 minutes against Heat
Davis had two points (0-3 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and one assist in 15 minutes during Tuesday's 121-110 overtime loss to the Heat.
Davis had earned at least 20 minutes in six of the last nine games. However, the return of Kyle Lowry (thumb), who missed the last 11 tilts, resulted in a reduced role for the rookie. Those who have been relying on Davis in deeper leagues may want to consider other options unless he gets more time Thursday versus Houston.
