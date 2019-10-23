Davis had five points (2-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt), five rebounds, two assists, and two steals in 15 minutes during Tuesday's 130-122 overtime win over the Pelicans.

Davis earned the least amount of playing time among the eight Raptors who saw the floor in this one. Nevertheless, the fact that the rookie was able to crack the rotation and make some stuff happen in the season opener is an encouraging sign.