Raptors' Terence Davis: Matches career-high in scoring
Davis had 19 points (7-12 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds and one assist in 25 minutes during Tuesday's 117-97 victory over the Cavaliers.
Davis tied his career-high with 19 points, 14 of which came in the final quarter. He has quietly been putting up top-100 numbers over the past two weeks on the back of some hot shooting. The Raptors are down on troops and so Davis should continue to feature in their rotation moving forward. Those in deeper formats should consider adding him in certain situations.
