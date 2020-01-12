Raptors' Terence Davis: Moving to bench
Davis will come off the bench for Sunday's game against the Spurs, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.
With Toronto welcoming both Norman Powell (hamstring) and Pascal Siakam (groin) back from multi-week absences, Davis and Patrick McCaw will lose their respective spots in the starting five. The move to the second unit should come with a notable downturn in playing time for Davis, who logged a season-high 37 minutes en route to finishing with 23 points (8-16 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 11 rebounds, five assists and one steal in the Raptors' last game Wednesday in Charlotte.
