Davis had 12 points (5-11 FG, 2-5 3PT), four rebounds and a steal in Sunday's win over Orlando.

Making another start with both OG Anunoby (calf) and Norman Powell (quad) out, Davis scored 12 points and drilled a pair of threes for the second straight game. Powell's status will be something to monitor ahead of Tuesday's rematch against the Magic. If he's held out again, Davis would likely be in line for a third consecutive start.