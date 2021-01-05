Davis posted 13 points (4-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three assists, two rebounds and one steal across 17 minutes during Monday's loss to the Celtics.

Davis has been in and out of the rotation to open the season, but he received his minutes total yet on the year and as a result posted a season high with 13 points. The 23-year-old shooting guard had only scored a combined 10 points in three previous appearances so far this season. Though it's early in the year and things could change, Davis seems to have lost a chunk of his backup shooting guard workload to Matt Thomas. Davis is down to 10.3 minutes per game this year after averaging 16.8 minutes per contest during the 2019-20 season.