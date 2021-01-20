Davis is probable for Wednesday's game against the Heat due to a bruised right hip.
Davis' role continues to be in flux. Even if he's available, there's no guarantee he sees the court.
More News
-
Raptors' Terence Davis: Posts 13 points in loss•
-
Raptors' Terence Davis: Arrested on assault charge•
-
Raptors' Terence Davis: Contributes 14 points off bench•
-
Raptors' Terence Davis: Starting vs. Denver•
-
Raptors' Terence Davis: Contributes 15 points off the bench•
-
Raptors' Terence Davis: Scores 20 versus Nets•