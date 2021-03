Davis (ankle) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Hawks, Eric Koreen of The Athletic reports.

The 23-year-old suffered the left ankle sprain during the final game before the All-Star break, and he's not yet fully healthy after the midseason hiatus. If available Thursday, Davis should be significantly involved for Toronto since Fred VanVleet, OG Anunoby, Pascal Siakam, Patrick McCaw and Malachi Flynn are all unavailable due to the COVID-19 protocols.