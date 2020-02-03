Davis poured in a career-high 31 points (12-15 FG, 6-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT) to go with four rebounds and one assist in 28 minutes Sunday in the Raptors' 129-102 win over the Bulls.

With sixth man Norman Powell sitting Sunday for the first game of what's expected to be an extended absence due to a fractured finger, Davis stepped in to fill the scoring void on the Raptors' second unit. The rookie's exceptional outing should help his case for sticking around in a 20-plus-minute role as the Raptors' first guard off the bench, but he'll be hard pressed to match this level of efficiency from the field and three-point range in any other game during his career. That said, Davis has shown the ability to fill out the stat sheet nicely when given meaningful minutes, so he might be worthy of a speculative pickup in 14-team leagues or deeper.