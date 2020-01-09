Raptors' Terence Davis: Records first career double-double
Davis scored a career-high 23 points (8-16 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT) while adding 11 rebounds, five assists and a steal in 37 minutes during Wednesday's 112-110 overtime win over the Hornets.
Getting his first career NBA start, Davis rewarded coach Nick Nurse's faith in him by tying Serge Ibaka for the team lead in scoring on the night while also delivering his first career double-double. With Fred VanVleet (hamstring) and Norman Powell (shoulder) both banged up, Davis could, continue filling a significant role in the Raptors' backcourt, but the rookie will need to show more consistency before he'll be a reliable fantasy asset.
