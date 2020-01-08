Raptors' Terence Davis: Role declines in loss
Davis played eight minutes -- his fewest since Nov. 6 -- and finished with zero points (0-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist and one block Tuesday in the Raptors' 101-99 loss to the Trail Blazers. "[Davis] just not playing very well," coach Nick Nurse told Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca after the game. "It was probably five minutes too many."
With a 46.4 percent mark from the field and 39.1 percent mark from three-point range to go with a 2:1 assist-to-turnover ratio this season, Davis has generally looked impressive for an undrafted rookie, but Nurse apparently isn't as keen on the 22-year-old. Toronto will likely be down five players due to injuries Wednesday against the Hornets, but those absences may not be enough to help Davis recapture playing time. If Nurse does pull Davis from the rotation, two-way player Shamorie Ponds could get a look as the backup to Kyle Lowry.
