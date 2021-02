Davis had 13 points (5-10 FG, 3-5 3Pt) and two rebounds in 19 minutes during Wednesday's 137-115 win at Washington.

The 23-year-old had double-digit points for the first time since making back-to-back starts a couple weeks, and he did so via a strong showing from deep. Davis has an inconsistent role in Toronto's rotation and is averaging 7.2 points and 1.8 rebounds in 14.1 minutes this season.